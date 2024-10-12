Telangana food safety dept raids eateries in Karimnagar, violations found

The Telangana food safety authorities are expanding their inspections to other districts in the state after conducting raids in over 100 restaurants and eateries in Hyderabad recently.

Published: 12th October 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana food safety department officials extended their raids to Karimnagar and found multiple violations at various eateries across the town on October 10 and 12.

At Maitri Hotel in Karimnagar, severe food safety violations were found in their kitchen, including roofs pestered with cobwebs and spiders, causing oil deposition. The kitchen also had unhygienic conditions in the store area and the cooking area. Semi-cooked food items were kept exposed to flies with open dustbins placed near the cooking area.

The restaurant was found to be using synthetic colours to prepare the food, and the restaurant was found to be not maintaining RO water records, or pest control records. The food handlers at the hotel were found to be working without medical fitness certificates. The officials also discarded unhygienic food items found in the kitchen, during the raid.

Raids were also conducted at Mithaiwala Sweet House, where violations such as expired ingredients, excess food colour, and improper labels on food items like bread and popcorn were found.

Food handlers were discovered to lack medical fitness certificates, and the restaurant was found to be without pest control records or water analysis reports.

