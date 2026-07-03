Telangana food safety raids expose violations at four locations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Food Safety Department has intensified enforcement drives across the state, uncovering the use of materials unfit for human consumption in food manufacturing units and multiple hygiene violations at eateries and food processing facilities.

In one of the major operations, Food Safety officials, along with the Police Task Force, conducted a joint inspection at Megha Industries in Deshrajpalli village of Ramadugu mandal in Karimnagar district following credible inputs.

‘Not Meant for Human Consumption’ labelled rough bran being used to make soya chunks

During the inspection, officials found that rough bran labelled “Not Meant for Human Consumption” was allegedly being used in the manufacture of soya chunks. Authorities seized 33 bags containing 1,580 kg of rough bran and 38 bags containing 750 kg of soya chunks from the premises.

Further, several other inspections were carried out. Here are two more cases.



3) Sri Laxmi Chat Bhandar, Vemulawada, Rajanna Siricilla

o Multiple hygiene violations observed, including poor food handling practices, insect/fungus-infested potatoes, onions and samosas, and… pic.twitter.com/Qn9jVlk3Z9 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) July 3, 2026

As part of a follow-up investigation, the Food Safety Department inspected the Warangal-based manufacturing unit and seized 211 bags of rough bran weighing 49 kg each. Samples were collected for laboratory examination.

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In a separate inspection at Sri Laxmi Chat Bhandar in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district, officials found several hygiene violations, including poor food handling practices and food items contaminated by insects and fungal growth.

Potatoes, onions and samosas found to be unfit for consumption were discarded on the spot. Officials also collected samples of pani puri water for testing, issued an improvement notice to the establishment and booked a case under Schedule IV provisions of food safety regulations.

Meanwhile, a show-cause notice was issued to Deccan Achaar Factory in Hyderabad after inspectors found unhygienic conditions at the facility. A Schedule IV case was also initiated against the unit.

Advice to food business operators

The Food Safety Department advised food business operators to maintain hygiene standards and comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, warning that strict action would be taken against those found manufacturing, storing or selling unsafe or unhygienic food products.