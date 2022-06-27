Telangana: Foolproof security arrangements ahead of PM’s visit

Hyderabad: Foolproof security arrangements are being made by the Telangana police for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hyderabad next month.

The PM will be in the city to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Executive Committee meeting at HICC Novotel on July 2 and will attend a grand public meeting on July 3 at the Parade Grounds Secunderabad.

A series of coordination meetings between different wings of the police department has been going on for the last few days where the higher-ups are making plans to ensure foolproof security for the Prime Minister and other Union Ministers who are expected to be in the city.

The Prime Minister is guarded by the Special Protection Group (SPG), an elite commando wing working directly under the Ministry of Home Affairs. A set of security protocols usually referred to as the “blue book” are laid down for the visit and movement of the Prime Minister.

In detail, the police officials of Hyderabad and Cyberabad discussed the security movement of the dignitaries during their stay in the city. While the ITBP and CRPF commandos will provide close proximity security to the dignitaries, the Intelligence Security Wing and City/Cyberabad Security Wing will provide the outer layer close proximity security. At the venue of the programs, the security arrangements will be taken care of by the Telangana police.

Teams of the anti-terrorist group Octopus, the anti-Naxal force Grey Hounds, and Telangana State Special Police commandos will be deployed around the venue with the support of local police including Armed Reserve, Anti Sabotage teams and civil police.

Teams of the Special Protection Group are expected in the city later this month for the Advance Security Liaison.

The police are keeping a watch on the surroundings of the venues where programs are to be organised. The police have already taken up the verification of the antecedents of the people who will be assigned various tasks during the programs. Passes will be issued to them after police clearance.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand had recently held a meeting with the BJP state leadership and requested representatives of the political party not to make any last-minute changes to the programme.

“Anti-sabotage precautions along with access control constitute the cornerstone of any security arrangement for the protection of VVIPs. Law & order, traffic officials were instructed to make all security plans in strict adherence to the SPG’s Blue Book,” Anand said.

C V Anand further said that the city police will deploy its forces and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) while additional reinforcements have also been put on standby. Deployment of snipers, anti-sabotage checks, rooftop watch, mufti parties, route maps, trial runs and multi-layer security arrangements are being made in the city.