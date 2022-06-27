Hyderabad: Viral bike accident video from Pak; cops issue fake news alert

Hyderabad: A video of bikes skidding on a flyover due to slippery roads is being circulated on social media, and is being linked to the Shaikpet flyover in the city.

However, the Hyderabad Traffic police clarified that the videos that were being shared with the claims that the footage was of the Shaikpet flyover, were actually from Pakistan’s Karachi. The footage was broadcast by a Pakistani media channel, Geo TV.

“Do not believe in Rumors and do not spread false news,” tweeted Hyderabad Traffic Police.

#HYDTPinfo

The Viral Video in circulation is an old video and the incident took place somewhere, but not on the #ShaikpetFlyover.

The news is false.

Do not believe in Rumors and do not spread false news.

Please check the link.https://t.co/w4FdqBlkTi pic.twitter.com/VDnvIaX1Ze — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) June 27, 2022

Following this Twitter users have urged the media to beware of fake news and verify the information before sharing it.

Telangana Director of digital media, Kontham Dileep also urged state special secretary Arvind Kumar and Cyberabad police to take note of the issue.

Among other media houses, TV5 News, ABP Desam, and Prime9News.com shared the clip that surfaced on social media, with the claims that the footage captured was from Hyderabad.

#FakeNewsAlert



Request media houses to verify videos received on Whatsapp before telecasting such baseless stories!



This incident happened in Karachi, not in Hyderabad. Link to original incident: https://t.co/F1fl50f5LK@FactCheck_TS @arvindkumar_ias @cyberabadpolice pic.twitter.com/xai7xkQehQ — Konatham Dileep (@KonathamDileep) June 26, 2022

Here’s the Geo news link showing the video of the accident.