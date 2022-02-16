Telangana forest department to plant 1.4 crore saplings

Hyderabad: 1.4 Crore saplings will be planted across the state at unoccupied plots by November 2022. The sapling drive will be initiated by the Telangana Forest Department.

On Tuesday, the announcement was made during a meeting to examine aforestation activities, led by special chief secretary Shanti Kumari. The chief also ordered the forest department to speed up work on urban parks. The state government has already sanctioned 179 urban parks over 1.77 lakh acres and more two crore will be planted.

According to the New Indian Express report, around 60 lakh saplings have already been planted.

The officials were also told to handle the problem of forest borders at the district level. They were urged to identify and create forest borders as soon as possible in order to develop them.

According to the Indian State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021 released by the Forest Survey of India, Hyderabad tops among the major cities of the country in increasing its forest areas by 147 percent.