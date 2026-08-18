Telangana forest officials accept Rs 1.2 lakh bribe, held by ACB

They initially demanded Rs 1.2 lakh but then agreed to Rs 50,000.

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Telangana forest officials accept Rs 1.2 lakh bribe, held by ACB

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed two forest officials from the Lingala Forest Office in Nagarkurnool district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The accused have been identified as Forest Section Officer Ram Babu and Forest Beat Officer Murali Krishna. They allegedly intercepted the complainant and others while they were transporting wood collected from the Nallamala Forest on July 23 and threatened to register a case and seize the bullock carts if the bribe was not paid.

They initially demanded Rs 1.2 lakh but then agreed to Rs 50,000. The complainant handed over Rs 22,000 in cash and transferred another Rs 28,000 over PhonePe.

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Then the accused demanded another Rs 6,000 for issuing an official receipt.

They are being produced before a special ACB court in Nampally for judicial remand. Further investigation is underway.

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