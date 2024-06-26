Telangana Forest officials seize 4,000 traps for wild animals in 6 months

'Catch the Trap' special drive helped save thousands of wild and protected animals since December 2023

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 26th June 2024 8:57 pm IST
Under the 'Catch the Trap' special drive, forest officials seized various kinds of traps and weapons used in trapping and hunting wild and protected animals across the State.
Forest officials displaying different kinds of traps and weapons used to trap and hunt wild animals in the state at Auto Nagar Deer Park on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: In an effort to protect the wild animals from being hunted, the forest department has seized around 4,000 traps during the last six months as part of their “Catch the Trap” special drive.

Under the special drive, forest officials seized various kinds of traps and weapons used in trapping and hunting wild and protected animals across the State.

Exhibiting the traps and weapons at the Deer Park located in Auto Nagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday, chief conservator of forests Mohan Chandra said that the forest department was constantly on alert to protect wild animals.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
CCTV captures leopard on Hyderabad outskirts; op launched to trap big cat

He said that since December 2023, the forest department has been on this special drive in the villages and forest areas, protecting thousands of wild animals in the process. He warned that stern action would be initiated against those hunting wild and protected animals.

Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 26th June 2024 8:57 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button