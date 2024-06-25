CCTV captures leopard on Hyderabad outskirts; op launched to trap big cat

Hyderabad: Forest Department launched an operation to capture a leopard which was spotted in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad, causing alarm among residents.

The Forest Department swung into action after the big cat was captured on CCTV in the early hours of Tuesday.

Forest officials installed 10 trap cameras and set up three cages to catch the big cat.

The leopard was captured on CCTV wandering into a residence in Jhansimiyaguda under Shamshabad mandal of Rangareddy district.

Local residents have been complaining about the suspected presence of a big cat in the area. They said stray dogs and cattle were attacked by a leopard. However, the forest officials had not confirmed that it was a leopard.

The reported presence of the leopard has triggered panic among people on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Rajendranagar MLA V. Prakash Goud visited the area and requested forest officials to take all necessary steps to capture the leopard.

Last month, a leopard was caught near Hyderabad Airport in the same area.

After an operation lasting for five days, the forest officials had trapped the big cat in a cage when it approached the live bait tied inside.

The three-year-old male leopard was subsequently shifted to Nehru Zoological Park and later released in forests.