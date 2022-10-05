Telangana: Former govt whip Nallala Odelu, wife Bhaygalaxmi revert to TRS

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th October 2022 12:27 pm IST
Nallala Odelu and wife Bhaglakshmi with KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Former government whip, Chennur MLA Nallala Odelu along with his wife, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Bhagyalaxmi, rejoined the TRS party in the presence of TRS working president KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The couple had earlier joined congress in may this year, in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi. On returning to be a part of TRS, Odelu and Bhagyalaxmi expressed their happiness and that TRS gave them a political career and recognition.

Internal disputes were stated as the reason by the couple which made them quit their role in Congress.

