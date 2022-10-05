Telangana: KCR joined by Kumaraswamy, Thirumavalavan for breakfast

Hyderabad: Before the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s crucial general body meeting at the party office on Wednesday, party president and state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hosted special guests for breakfast at Pragathi Bhavan.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, who flew to Hyderabad on Tuesday for the meeting on Wednesday, was the first to arrive at Pragathi Bhavan, where he was greeted by CM KCR, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, and Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan, founder of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and his supporters from Tamil Nadu also arrived at the CM’s official residence and sat for breakfast with Chandrashekhar Rao and other TRS leaders.

The general body meeting, which includes several other national leaders and farmers’ union leaders, is being held at Telangana Bhavan, where the ruling party’s entire top brass and public representatives have been asked to arrive by 11 a.m.