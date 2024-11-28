Telangana: Ex-home guard sits on ‘Shanti Deeksha’ with CM Revanth’s statue

Hyderabad: A former home guard who was removed from service in the past sat on a ‘Shanti deeksha’ by installing a bust-sized statue of chief minister A Revanth Reddy in Bellampalli town of Mancherial district on Thursday, November 28.

Sakinala Narayana, a resident of Radagambala Basthi held the protest at his residence near the municipal office in town with an intent to draw the attention of the state government towards the issues being faced by home guards.

Also Read Hyderabad: BRS to hold rally with 4250 motorcycles on Deeksha Divas

Apart from urging the state government to reinstate him and all those home guards who were removed from service for putting forward various demands including making the home guard system permanent, raising the retirement age from 60 to 65 years, and payment of Rs 10 lakh to home guards under ‘good service’ after retirement, and job to a family member of home guards who have passed away.

Narayana said that his protest will continue till the state government fulfils the demands of home guards.

Bellampalli 2 town SI Mahender, who came to know about the protest, met Narayana and spoke to him regarding his demands.