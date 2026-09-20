Telangana forms new policy anticipating 65 LMT paddy in Kharif

Hyderabad: Gearing up for the Kharif season 2026-2027, the Telangana Civil Supplies Department has activated state-wide paddy procurement protocols, anticipating arrivals of 65 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), officials said on Saturday, September 19.

To ensure a smooth rollout by the first week of October, the government is strictly enforcing a new, comprehensive ‘SHT’ (Storage, Hamali, and Transport) strategy, an official release said.

The three-pronged approach is aimed at plugging supply chain leakages, ensure rapid lifting of procured paddy and protect farmers from logistical delays, it said.

Commissioner of Civil Supplies M Stephen Raveendra, in a meeting reviewed the ground-level storage preparedness of specific districts.

A primary focus of the review was the aggressive expansion and clearance of storage facilities across the state.

New Storage, Hamali, and Transport strategy

Under the ‘SHT’ strategy, District Civil Supplies Officers and District Managers are fast-tracking the identification of diverse storage spaces, including regular godowns, defunct rice mills, industrial sheds, Agricultural Market Committee facilities, and large function halls.

The department is proactively mobilizing storage capacities to seamlessly accommodate the 65 LMT target without facing last-minute shortages, the release said.

To handle the volume of procured grain, the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation, is executing immediate essential repairs at all identified facilities and authorities are setting up scientific Cover and Plinth (CAP) storage.

Inter-departmental coordination has been intensified to secure an abundant and uninterrupted supply of Hamali workforce across all procurement points, ensuring that rapid unloading and stacking operations proceed without a hitch, it said.

The Commissioner mandated sweeping technological interventions for the transportation sector.

Also Read Man jailed over illegal PDS rice diversion in Hyderabad

Vehicles to have GPS tracking to prevent diversion

Every vehicle transporting procured paddy must now be equipped with a functional Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS) utilizing GPS, it said, adding this measure aims to establish total transparency in transit and permanently eliminate the diversion of stocks.

Furthermore, ground-level accountability is being strengthened through a new, dedicated Physical Verification mobile application. Supervisory officers at the divisional and district levels are tasked with conducting frequent, randomised surprise inspections at mills using the digital tool.

Officials generating fake procurement sheets to face strict action

The Commissioner also warned that any Paddy Procurement Centre (PPC) in-charge caught generating fake procurement sheets will face immediate severe legal action.

To safeguard the immense agricultural yield from the threat of unseasonal rains, every PPC is being fully modernized prior to the October launch, it said.

Centers are being equipped with calibrated moisture meters, industrial cleaners, and dryers to maintain grain quality across all storage points, the release added.