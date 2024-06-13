Telangana forms panel to identify land for compensatory afforestation

Hyderabad: State government has formed a committee for identification of land banks for compensatory afforestation with five members, and the principal chief conservator of forests (HoFF) being its chairperson.

The committee has been tasked with identifying lands which are free from encumbrances and other field problems to include in the state’s land bank.

The members in the committee include the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden, a representative of the revenue department, a representative from office of the chief commissioner of land administration office (CCLA), an official from the EFS&T department, and the deputy conservator of forests.

Also Read Bhupalpally forest land ‘scam’: Telangana gets SC nod to order probe

Non-forest lands, lands falling in wildlife corridors, areas falling in and around the PA, eco-sensitive zones of PAs, habitats of rare, threatened and endangered species of flora and fauna, and the areas falling in the catchment areas of important rivers, water supply schemes, irrigation projects, hydro-electric projects, and other suitable lands will be identified to be made part of the State’s land bank for compensatory afforestation.

The Committee will be holding regular reviews and would make recommendations of suitable area for inclusion in the land bank.