Telangana: Foundation stone for Kitex Textile unit laid in Warangal

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) laid the foundation for the Kerala-based Kitex unit at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP), Warangal, on Saturday. He was accompanied by the Managing Director of the Kitex Group, Sabu M Jacob.

Kitex, one of the largest kids apparel manufacturers, proposed to invest Rs 1,000 crore at KMTP. The project aims to provide nearly 4,000 jobs to the youth of Warangal.

In a tweet, KTR said, “A great first step! Minister @KTRTRS and Kitex MD Sri Sabu M Jacob lay foundation stone for the mammoth Kitex Apparel manufacturing facility at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal. Will create thousands of direct and direct jobs for local youth.”

In July of 2021, Kitex MD Jacob alleged that he was “kicked out” of Kerala. The company management claimed that they were treated like criminals by the state government. Shortly afterward, Kitex group withdrew its Rs 3,500 crore project from Kerala and met Telangana’s industry minister KTR to discuss his proposal to invest money in the Telugu state.

Jacob said that the Telangana state government has offered a “wide range of incentives and facilities” for his venture.

In September of 2021, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana state government for investing Rs 2,406 crore to develop two major industrial projects.