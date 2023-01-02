Telangana: Four Andhra Pradesh leaders to join BRS

Hyderabad: A former minister and a couple of retired bureaucrats from Andhra Pradesh are set to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in the presence of KCR at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

According to the party leaders, Ravela Kishore Babu, Thota Chandrashekar, Parthasarathi, and T. J. Prakash are the four leaders.

Babu is a former minister for SC welfare and a former officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service. Before joining the BJP, he was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Jana Sena parties.

Chandrashekar is a retired IAS officer and was the general secretary of the Jana Sena party. He is likely to be made president of the Andhra Pradesh BRS unit.

Parthasarathi is an IRS officer and was a member of the TDP, and Prakash of PRP is from the Anantapur district.