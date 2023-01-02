Telangana: Four Andhra Pradesh leaders to join BRS

According to the party leaders, Ravela Kishore Babu, Thota Chandrashekar, Parthasarathi, and T. J. Prakash are the four leaders.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd January 2023 2:22 pm IST
Chintala Parthasarathi, Thota Chandrasekhar and Ravela Kishore Babu

Hyderabad: A former minister and a couple of retired bureaucrats from Andhra Pradesh are set to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in the presence of KCR at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

According to the party leaders, Ravela Kishore Babu, Thota Chandrashekar, Parthasarathi, and T. J. Prakash are the four leaders.

Babu is a former minister for SC welfare and a former officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service. Before joining the BJP, he was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Jana Sena parties.

Also Read
Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy detained ahead of protest

Chandrashekar is a retired IAS officer and was the general secretary of the Jana Sena party. He is likely to be made president of the Andhra Pradesh BRS unit.

Parthasarathi is an IRS officer and was a member of the TDP, and Prakash of PRP is from the Anantapur district.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button