Telangana: Four booked after failed kidnapping attempt

Hyderabad: The Ghatkesar police on Sunday arrested four persons after a failed attempt to abduct a young man in Ghatkesar of Medchal district.

According to a police statement, prime accused Chakradhar Goud along with four others were arrested on the charges of attempting to kidnap Avinash Reddy from Peerzadiguda.

Goud and his accomplices also stole Avinash’s mobile phone in the process, the statement said.

The police said that Aroshika Reddy, Chakradhar’s wife, owed Rs 30 lakh to Avinash. Despite repeated requests to repay the loan, Aroshika did not oblige.

Later on, Aroshika said that she will marry Avinash and even went on to meet this family.

In the past two weeks, Chakradhar Goud started messaging Avinash promising to pay back the loan on behalf of Aroshika, the police said.

On Sunday, Goud called Avinash to the Vandana Hotel near Gattumaisamma temple in Ghatsekar for paying back the money. After Avinash’s arrived, Goud engaged in a scuffle and tried to kidnap him, police said.

Certain reports also allege that Avinash and Aroshika were involved in a romantic relationship.