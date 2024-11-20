Telangana: Four children injured in school bus-tractor collision

At least four children were injured when a school bus collided with a tractor and fell into an agricultural field in Bijinapalle mandal, Nagarkurnool district.

The accident occurred in the morning when the school bus, belonging to a private institution, was transporting 20 students to school. Upon reaching a narrow road, a tractor rammed into the bus, causing the vehicle to skid off the main road and overturn into the field.

Local villagers, upon learning of the incident, rushed to the scene and pulled the children out of the bus. The children were in a state of shock, and the injured were taken to the local primary health center in a nearby village.

The police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.