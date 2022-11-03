Telangana: Four die in road accident

Four persons lost their lives and seven were injured in a road accident at Dharoor Mandal of Vikarabad district in Telangana on Thursday.

The deceased persons were identified by the police as auto driver Jameel, Ravi, Kishan and Soni Bai, all three labourers and residents of Madantapur village in Pedamul mandal of Vikarabad.

11 persons including the driver were going in auto rickshaw to Vikarabad for work when a lorry hit the autorickshaw.

Three persons died on the spot and later one succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The Vikarabad police reached the spot and took the driver into custody. A case is registered.

Family members of the deceased reached the Vikarabad Government Hospital where the bodies are kept. Emotional scenes are witnessed at the hospital as they broke down upon seeing the bodies of their relatives.