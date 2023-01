Hyderabad: Police Commissioner AV Ranganath suspended an inspector, two head constables, and a constable for allegedly collecting money from the public distribution wing (PDS) rice smugglers here on Monday.

The offenders are Police Commissioner’s Task Force Inspector V Naresh Kumar, Head Constables P Shyam Sunder, K Somalingam, and Constable B Srujan.

The press note from the CP said officers are suspended when allegations against them are proven correct.