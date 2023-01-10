Hyderabad: Interactive Science Park in Hitec City soon

The park also offers recreational facilities, an open gym, a play area for children, ramps for senior citizens and the specially-abled, walkways, gazebos, swanky seating arrangements, among other things.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 10th January 2023 4:49 pm IST
GHMC interactive science park (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: An interactive science park developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be inaugurated soon near Cyber Towers in Hitec City.

The park comprises Wi-Fi, science equipment, and an area for employees to work on their laptops with charging points.

The park is spread over three acres. “People can learn about Newton’s laws of motion through the equipment available here, and other science concepts can be learned by visiting the park,” a GHMC official said.

Also Read
How safe is Hyderabad: 40 pc CCTV cameras in twin cities non-functional

The park also offers recreational facilities, an open gym, a play area for children, ramps for senior citizens and the specially-abled, walkways, gazebos, swanky seating arrangements, a water cascade, lush greenery, washrooms, and a security room.

The GHMC officials have built a cafeteria to cater to the needs of all visitors.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button