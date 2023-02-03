Telangana: Four nabbed for illegally blasting rocks with explosives in Yadadri

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested on charges of carrying out unauthorized blasting using explosives in the JSR Sun City venture at Kandigatla of Alair mandal in Yadadri district.

Police seized 57 gelatin sticks, 51 detonators, and three bundles of connecting wires from the accused’s possession.

The accused were identified as Yenna Mallreddy, Salla Gurugula Srinivas, and workers Alakuntla Kamalakar and Alakuntla Sumalakar, supervisors of the real estate venture.

Police said that two more persons Mahender and Thadepally Narayana were absconding.

According to the police, the accused Thadepally Narayana was carrying out land development works and entered into an agreement with the land owner to develop his land in the JSR Sun-City venture.

As breaking boulders manually required cumbersome and expensive, the venture supervisors resorted to blasting rocks using explosives without permission from the authorities concerned.

Deputy commissioner of Police Rajesh Chandra convinced Narayana to take up blasting and subsequently got the help of explosives supplier Mahender.