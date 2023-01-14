Telangana: Free cancer screening camp in Hanamkonda on Sunday

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th January 2023 10:36 am IST
Hyderabad: A free cancer screening camp will be organised at Baptist Mission Hospital in Hanamkonda district from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

Grace Cancer Foundation in association with Baptist Mission Hospital will be organising this camp for people in and around the Warangal district.

Dr JEB Nelson said, “Though cancer is a dreaded disease, it can be easily defeated by early detection through screening tests and treatment.”

The doctor further appealed to the people to utilize the opportunity.

Noted cancer specialist Dr Sunkupalli Chinababu and his team of doctors will conduct the screening tests, and general check-ups for heart disease, mental illness and diabetes at the Baptist Mission Hospital.

The doctor also added that Mammography, chest X-ray, and pap smear medical tests will be carried out on the people who would require them.

For registrations and more details, citizens may contact 9966199284 or 9963311057.

