Telangana: Free rent policy for IT Towers in 2 tier cities to continue

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has announced that IT companies availing the free rent facility to operate from the IT Towers established in various Tier 2 cities will be allowed to continue availing the same for the next three years.

There are the IT companies operating from IT Towers in Siddipet, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Warangal, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad.

During the question and answer session of the Telangana assembly on Thursday, March 26, Harish Rao represented the issue to the state government, to which Sridhar Babu responded positively, and said the file related to it will be cleared soon.

Sridhar Babu also announced that soon a sponge iron factory will be established in Khammam district, as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy has responded positively to the state government’s request to establish the factory.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs K Venkata Ramana Reddy sought to know how many investments were secured during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s trip to the Davos Summit in 2024.

Sridhar Babu said that entering into a Mamorandum of Understanding (MoU) doesn’t mean immediate grounding of the industries, as there will be financial closure issues, loan assistance, and partnership issues which may arise for the companies, which may affect the process of establishment of industries.

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He said that the industries department’s work is to do due diligence of the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) submitted by the prospective investors, their experience and financial strengths.

The Telangana IT minister pointed out that when he asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Davos about how many industries had been grounded in Maharashtra, the latter had informed that 30-35 percent could be treated as a success. He said that a white paper will be issued on the investments in the assembly.

Sridhar Babu also praised the T-Fiber internet connectivity as an effort which was appreciated by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as well. “Previously private companies used to give internet connectivity to government offices. We have ensured that every Rythu Vedika, 4,000 government offices, and the state secretariat have been given internet connectivity through T-Fiber,” he added.