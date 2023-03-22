Telangana: Fresh dates for TSPSC exams to be out in a week

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will be announcing fresh dates for the cancelled and postponed recruitment examinations within one week.

The commission has already rescheduled Group-I prelims for June 11 while the recruitment exam dates for posts of Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO), Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Assistant Engineer (AE), Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) in various departments will be released in a week’s time.

The Computer-Based Recruitment Tests (CBRT) will reportedly be conducted first followed by the offline or OMR-based examinations.

This time, all the exam centres hosting the CBRTs would be equipped with CCTV cameras.

Group-I prelims, AE and DAO recruitment examinations were cancelled, while TPBO and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exams were postponed by the commission following the question paper leak.

Telangana Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is still probing the question paper leak while nine people have already been arrested in the case so far.

The SIT, which has stepped up the probe with the questioning of the nine accused, is also issuing notices to those making allegations relating to the case.