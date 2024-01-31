Telangana: ‘Gaddar awards’ to replace ‘Nandi’, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the annual Nandi Awards given to film personalities by the state government will be replaced by the Gaddar awards, named after the late balladeer-activist.

He announced it during his address to an event commemmorating Gaddar’s birth anniversary at Ravindra Bharati in the city.

The decision comes in tune with the Congress-led state government’s idea to celebrate the late activist’s legacy. The government recently also announced its decision to celebrate Gaddar Jayanthi annually, along with the allotment of land in Tellapur for a statue.

The Nandi Awards are prestigious awards that recognize excellence in Telugu cinema, Telugu theatre, Telugu television, and lifetime achievements in Indian cinema.

They are presented annually by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and are named after the mythological bull, Nandi.

The awards are presented in four categories: Gold (Swarnam), Silver (Rajatam), Bronze (Kamsyam), and Copper (Raagi).

The Nandi Awards are synonymous with the highest recognition for actors and technicians of Telugu feature films to receive awards.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)