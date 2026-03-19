Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 ceremony is being held tonight, March 19, 2026, at the HITEX Convention Centre in Hyderabad on the occasion of Ugadi. The grand event celebrates excellence in Telugu cinema and brings together top stars, filmmakers, and technicians under one roof.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, are attending as chief guests and presenting awards to the winners.

Star-Studded Night and Performances

The ceremony has turned into a star-studded affair with the presence of leading celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rashmika Mandanna, Madhuri Dixit, and several others.

The event is hosted by Suma Kanakala and Pradeep Machiraju. The night is filled with entertainment, including special dance performances by Nidhhi Agerwal and live music shows by Shreya Ghoshal, Devi Sri Prasad, and Mangli. Cultural performances highlighting Telangana traditions are also part of the celebrations.

Major Winners of the Night

The awards recognize films released between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

Best Film: Raju Weds Rambai

Raju Weds Rambai Second Best Film: Dhandoraa

Dhandoraa Third Best Film: The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The Great Pre-Wedding Show Best Director: Sailu for Raju Weds Rambai

Sailu for Raju Weds Rambai Best Actor: Naga Chaitanya for Thandel

Naga Chaitanya for Thandel Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna for The Girlfriend

Several technical and special jury awards are also being presented during the ceremony.

Legendary Honours Presented

The night also honors legendary figures of Indian cinema. Chiranjeevi is receiving the NTR National Award, while Kamal Haasan is being honoured with the Paidi Jairaj Award. Other veterans like Jayasudha, R Narayana Murthy, and Singeetam Srinivasa Rao are also being felicitated.

Controversy Around Awards

Meanwhile, the awards have sparked political controversy. BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy alleged that the film Raju Weds Rambai received awards mostly for individuals from Andhra Pradesh, while Telangana talent was ignored.

He pointed out that lyricist Mittapalli Surender and the film’s hero were not recognised despite their contributions, raising questions over the selection process.

Purpose of the Awards

The Telangana government introduced the Gaddar Film Awards to replace the Nandi Awards and to promote Telugu cinema. Named after legendary singer Gaddar, the awards aim to recognize talent, creativity, and meaningful storytelling.

The 2025 edition, being celebrated tonight, stands as a grand tribute to the Telugu film industry and its growing global influence.