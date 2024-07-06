Telangana: Gadwal BRS MLA jumps ship to Congress

Hyderabad: Gadwal BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy joined the Congress party here on Saturday, July 6. He joined the party in the presence of state chief minister Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence.

He is the seventh MLA to join the Grand Old Party after senior politician Keshava Rao Reddy joined three days earlier. So far six BRS MLAs – Kadiyam Srihari, Danam Nagender, Tellam Venkat Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Sanjay Kumar and Kale Yadaiah – have joined Congress.

Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, who was close to the BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), had won the combined Mahbubnagar district in the 2023 Assembly elections. Known for his hard work, it is believed KTR has immense faith in him.

For a while, his entry to the Grand Old Party was doing the rounds.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi continues to suffer from desertions, with several leaders, including six MLAs, leaving the party after its defeat in the assembly polls last year.

With the fresh defections, Congress’s strength is set to go up to 10 in the legislative council.

Meanwhile, there are reports that four MLAs are ready to join the Congress after they skipped a party meeting on the previous day (July 5).

Protest in Congress

Certain Congress workers are not happy with the joining of Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy into the party. A few of them protested and raised slogans against Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy in front of Gandhi Bhavan.

It should be noted that Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy defeated Congress leader Saritha Tirupathaiah in the state Assembly elections by a narrow margin of 7,036 votes.

According to the protestors, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy’s entry will be a disrespect to Tirupathaiah and party workers who have been associated with Congress during its being of being the main Opposition party from 2014 to 2023