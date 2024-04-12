Telangana: Gajwel 2BHK beneficiaries reach KCR’s farmhouse seeking justice

Hyderabad: Scores of 2BHK beneficiaries from Gajwel in Telangana went to meet former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Gajwel MLA at his farmhouse at Erravelli in Markook mandal on Friday, April 12, to express their grievance of not receiving a 2BHK house.

Around 50 to 100 beneficiaries went to Rao’s farmhouse to bring it to his attention.

The security guards at the farmhouse told them that since the model code of conduct was in force, they could meet the former chief minister at a later date. The beneficiaries handed over a representation to the personal assistant of Rao and left.

According to Madhukar Reddy, SHO of Markook police station, as the MLA was not feeling well, the beneficiaries were asked to come on a later date and meet him.

Presently, the 2BHK colony is constructed on Gajwel-Sangapur road for Gajwel residents, but it is being occupied by the land oustees of Mallannasagar.

The issue was that though 2BHK houses were built for the beneficiaries from Gajwel municipality in the previous government, due to the delay in constructing rehabilitation and resettlement houses for the land oustees of Mallanna Sagar, the houses built for Gajwel residents were temporarily given to the land oustees. The houses will be vacated once the resettlement colony is constructed elsewhere.

The names of 2BHK beneficiaries from Gajwel municipality were picked through a lucky draw. However, due to this adjustment to accommodate the land oustees, they have not yet been made the owners of the 2BHK houses.