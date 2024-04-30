Telangana gears up for LS polls with 525 candidates left post withdrawals

Hyderabad: Telangana braces itself for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with 525 candidates vying for victory across its 17 constituencies. Among them, Secunderabad constituency leads with 45 candidates, closely followed by Medak with 44, Chevella with 43, and Peddapalle and Warangal with 42 candidates each.

At the other end, Adilabad (ST) records the lowest number of contenders with 12 candidates, while Zaheerabad and Nagarkurnool follow suit with 19 candidates each.

The nomination window, open from April 18 to 25, saw a total of 1,488 submissions, out of which 1,060 were scrutinized. After the scrutiny, 428 nominations were rejected, leaving 625 candidates with valid nominations and after 100 withdrawals the state left with 525 candidates.

Notable candidates include AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi who seeks re-election from Hyderabad, facing competition from BJP’s K. Madhavi Latha. Telangana BJP Chief G. Kishan Reddy, General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and senior leader Eatala Rajender, representing the saffron party.

On the Congress front, BRS turncoats Danam Nagender and K. Kavya have been nominated. Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar and current MP Nama Nageswar Rao represent the BRS party led by former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

With the nomination withdrawal deadline passed, political parties are poised to intensify their campaigns. Expect an escalation in rallies, advertisements, and other campaign activities as parties vie for votes and attempt to sway undecided voters.