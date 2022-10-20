Telangana: GHMC issues orders for waiver of 90% accumulated arrears

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders regarding waiver of 90% accumulated arrears interest on property tax.

The waiver provided that the tax payer clears the principal amount of property tax dues till the year 2021-22 together with 10% of interest on accumulated arrears at one go in respect of tax on properties under “One Time Scheme (OTS)” in all ULBs in Telangana including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The scheme will close on 31 October 2022.

The government issued these orders under GO No 485, Municipal Administrative and Urban Development department on Sunday to the secretary to Telangana government.

As, such the GHMC Commissioner, appealed the citizens to utilize the opportunity One Time Scheme (OTS).