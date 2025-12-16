Telangana: GI tag filed for Siddipet Batik paintings

Hyderabad: A Geographical Indication (GI) application has been filed for the Siddipet Batik paintings from Telangana. It was formally filed by Subhajit Saha, known as the ‘GI Man of Telangana’, with support of the Commissioner of Industries.

The GI tag application was officially represented by the Siddipet Batik Paintings Society, with Mr. Yasala Prakash serving as the authorized representative, said a press release.

The Siddipet Batik Paintings is a distinctive and culturally rich textile art form from Telangana. It has been filed for GI under Application No. GI 1707 on 15 December 2025, with the principal area of production being Bharath Nagar, located in Siddipet (Urban) mandal.

The paintings represent a unique art work of the ancient wax-resist dyeing technique known as Batik, a craft with deep historical roots in India. Originating from Indonesia, term Batik originates from the Javanese words amba (to write) and tik (a drop). The Siddipet tradition has developed its own identity shaped by regional culture, materials, and artistic vision, the release added.

The craft is also associated with legendary Telangana artist and national awardee late Yasala Balaiah (1939–2020), who experimented boldly with bright colours and rural Telangana themes.

“The defining feature of Siddipet Batik lies in its labor-intensive, traditional process. Artisans use honeybee wax applied through specially engineered, locally designed batik pens that allow precise control and intricate detailing. The unpredictable crack patterns created during dyeing make each artwork singular and unrepeatable, lending authenticity, depth, and artistic strength,” the release added.