Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ union declares indefinite strike against Zepto

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has declared an indefinite strike against Zepto’s Ramanthapur dark store and other locations after the management refused to engage in any form of dialogue or accept the legitimate demands of delivery workers.

The TGPWU issued a statement on Thursday, May 22, claiming that Zepto delivery agents are facing severe challenges in their day-to-day work due to exploitative practices adopted by the company.

The union has shown concern about low and inconsistent wages, saying workers earn as low as Rs 10-15 per delivery since there is no minimum income despite long working hours.

They have also stressed the 10–15 minute delivery deadlines force workers to drive at unsafe speeds, increasing the risk of road accidents. The workers have also pointed out that there are no provisions for restrooms, rest areas, or clean drinking water at dark stores or during long shifts.

The Zepto delivery riders have voiced apprehensions towards arbitrary fines, ratings-based penalties, and account suspensions with no clear redressal mechanism or transparency. They allege they have to bear the fuel prices, mobile data, and maintenance costs, pushing them further into debt and financial insecurity.

TGPWU also noted discontent over a lack of legal recognition and social security for the agents, saying it undermines their right to collective bargaining and protection under labour laws, while also pointing out a lack of insurance or any form of accident coverage despite their vulnerable working conditions.

Addressing Telangana’s Labour Commissioner and Zepto’s CEO Aadit Palicha, TGPWU has asked to conduct a formal labour inspection of its operations in Telangana, direct the online company to comply with minimum wage norms, ensure occupational safety and a fair grievance redressal mechanism with representation from workers and unions.

They have also asked for legal protection of app-based workers under relevant labour laws and mandatory registration under the e-Shram portal, along with social security benefits.

Finally, TGPWU has asked for a tripartite meeting involving the Labour department, Zepto management, and TGPWU to resolve the ongoing strike.