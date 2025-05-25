Strike against Zepto hits day 6; company accused of blocking protesters IDs

Hyderabad: The indefinite strike by Zepto delivery workers in Hyderabad entered its sixth day on Sunday, Many 25, with the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) raising serious allegations against the company for retaliatory practices and attempts to suppress the protest.

Delivery partners across major dark stores, including Ramanthapur, Boduppal, and several other localities, have been boycotting deliveries since the start of the week, demanding better working conditions and protection of their rights.

Zepto accused of blocking IDs of workers protesting

In a representation submitted to the additional labour commissioner E Gangadhar, the union accused Zepto management of permanently blocking the app IDs of several workers who participated in the strike or spoke to the media.

TGPWU termed the move as “union-busting” and an “unlawful and fabricated attempt” to silence dissent.

TGPWU founder president Shaik Salauddin issued a strong warning to Zepto management, stating “Targeting workers for exercising their right to protest is a serious violation of labour rights. Blocking their IDs and using police to intimidate them is unacceptable. If Zepto continues to ignore the demands of its workers and suppresses their voices, we will escalate this matter at the national and international level.”

The union also flagged the use of strike-breaking tactics by Zepto, alleging that some delivery workers are being lured with special incentives and higher per-order payouts to continue working during the strike, thereby undermining the collective action.

TGPWU alleges police intimidation

Further, TGPWU claimed that police are being used to intimidate and pressure striking workers into returning to work. The union is demanding the immediate reinstatement of all blocked IDs, an end to coercive practices, and the initiation of tripartite talks involving the Labour Department, Zepto management, and the union.

Zepto has not yet issued any public statement in response to the ongoing protest or the union’s allegations.