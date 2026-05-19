Telangana gig workers thank Governor for signing welfare Bill, raise concerns

Hyderabad: A delegation of gig workers led by Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) president Shaik Salauddin met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday, May 19, thanking him for signing the Gig Workers Bill and raising concerns about conditions facing the state’s over four lakh platform workers.

The union representatives expressed gratitude to the Governor for assenting to the bill, saying it would play a crucial role in securing the rights, welfare and social security of gig and platform workers.

The Governor, in turn, appreciated the union’s work and assured the delegation of his full support.