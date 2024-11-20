Telangana gig workers’ union welcomes Rahul Gandhi’s input on welfare policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s call for a comprehensive welfare policy for gig and platform workers, following his letter to chief minister Revanth Reddy.

The TGPWU has put forth several demands to improve workers’ welfare including enacting legislation to protect gig workers’ rights, establishing a welfare board to provide benefits like healthcare, maternity leave, and accidental insurance, ensuring fair wages and transparent fare regulation and introducing a state-run ride-hailing app to offer an alternative to private platforms.

The founder and president of TGPWU and the national general secretary of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), Shaik Salauddin welcomed the Congress party for its commitment to addressing the challenges faced by over 4,20,000 gig and platform workers in Telangana. Salauddin expressed hope that the government would set an example by establishing a strong and inclusive framework that secures sustainable livelihoods for gig and platform workers.

The TGPWU has also urged the Telangana government to prioritize the drafting of the Telangana gig and platform workers (Rights and Welfare) bill, 2024.

Rahul’s letter to CM Revanth on Telangana gig workers’ bill

On Wednesday, November 20, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, urging him to conduct statewide consultations for drafting a bill focused on the welfare of gig workers.

In the letter to the Telangana CM, Gandhi said, “Exploitative work conditions, predatory pricing, and the lack of an effective grievance redressal mechanism must be addressed”. Stressing the need for the gig workers’ safety, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that over the last decade, lakhs of workers have joined the gig economy. The relatively easy entry and flexibility offered opportunities, especially in low-skilled roles.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi writes to CM Revanth on Telangana gig workers’ bill

Gandhi also highlighted that a number of gig workers raised issues of vulnerability due to the nature of work. He then drew Reddy’s attention to the promises made to the Telangana gig workers and said, “Our manifesto is committed to framing a law to protect gig workers and enhance social security. The states we govern have taken several steps in this direction, with the Congress government in Rajasthan becoming the first state to legislate the welfare of gig workers.”

Responding to the leaders’ suggestions, the Telangana CM assured that the state would draft a law that would be comprehensive, inclusive, fair and pioneering, in line with Congress’ vision and promise.