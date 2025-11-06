Telangana gig workers’ welfare act likely to get cabinet nod on Nov 12: Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for labour and employment Vivek Venkataswamy on Thursday announced that the draft for Telangana Gig and Platform Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025, might be approved in the next cabinet meeting on November 12.

The minister held a stakeholder consultation meeting in Hyderabad, attended by various unions, platform companies, experts, and worker representatives, including Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) founder and national general secretary Shaik Salauddin.

Also Read Welfare board to be established for gig workers in Telangana

The TGPWU founder presented his demands of a minimum wage guarantee, legal recognition of workers to make sure they are covered under all welfare provisions and a tripartite board structure with equal representation for workers, platforms, and government.

The union has also asked for algorithmic transparency from platform companies to ensure fairness in task allocation, payments, and account deactivations and the creation of a welfare fund with contributions from platforms, the government and worker inputs.

“TGPWU welcomes the government’s commitment, but we made it clear in today’s meeting—policies alone are not enough. We need enforceable rights, fair pay structures, and strong worker representation at every stage,” said Shaik Salauddin after the meeting.

He also asked policymakers to address issues like an unpredictable income and a lack of basic social protection.