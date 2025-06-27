Welfare board to be established for gig workers in Telangana

TGPWU asked for a welfare fund creation with contributions to be made from platform companies, the government and the workers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 27th June 2025 10:03 pm IST
gig workers welfare board to be established in Telangana
Labour minister Vivek Venkataswamy

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Labour and Employment Vivek Venkataswamy on Friday, June 27, announced that the state will soon establish a welfare board for platform-based gig workers.

The decision was announced at a high-level stakeholder consultation meeting attended by various unions, platform companies, experts, and worker representatives.

Attending the meeting, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) put across their demands, asking for minimum wage guarantees, legal recognition and mandatory registration of workers in order to be covered under all welfare provisions.

MS Creative School

They also called for algorithmic transparency from the platform companies to ensure fairness in task allocation, payments, and account deactivations, along with forming a tripartite board with equal representation for workers, platforms, and government.

Finally, they also asked for a welfare fund creation with contributions to be made from platform companies, the government and the workers.

Founder and national general secretary of the TGPWU, Shaik Salauddin, stated, “TGPWU welcomes the government’s commitment, but we made it clear in today’s meeting, policies alone are not enough. We need enforceable rights, fair pay structures, and strong worker representation at every stage.”

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 27th June 2025 10:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button