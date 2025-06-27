Welfare board to be established for gig workers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Labour and Employment Vivek Venkataswamy on Friday, June 27, announced that the state will soon establish a welfare board for platform-based gig workers.

The decision was announced at a high-level stakeholder consultation meeting attended by various unions, platform companies, experts, and worker representatives.

Attending the meeting, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) put across their demands, asking for minimum wage guarantees, legal recognition and mandatory registration of workers in order to be covered under all welfare provisions.

They also called for algorithmic transparency from the platform companies to ensure fairness in task allocation, payments, and account deactivations, along with forming a tripartite board with equal representation for workers, platforms, and government.

Finally, they also asked for a welfare fund creation with contributions to be made from platform companies, the government and the workers.

Founder and national general secretary of the TGPWU, Shaik Salauddin, stated, “TGPWU welcomes the government’s commitment, but we made it clear in today’s meeting, policies alone are not enough. We need enforceable rights, fair pay structures, and strong worker representation at every stage.”