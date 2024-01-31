Telangana girl ends life after parlour owner tries to rape her

The deceased has been working in a beauty parlour for the past six months.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 31st January 2024 9:31 am IST
Man kills couple, consumes poison
Representative Image

Rangareddy: An 18-year-old girl allegedly ended her life after the owner of a beauty parlour where she worked attempted to rape her, said police.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The incident happened within the Meerpet police station limits of Rangareddy district, they added.

Following the incident, a case was registered and subsequently, the accused was arrested.

MS Education Academy

According to the police, the deceased has been working in a beauty parlour for the past six months. On Monday around 3 PM, the beauty parlour owner named Murali attempted to rape the victim but got resistance from the victim.

However, unable to bear the insult, she made an attempt to end her life by drinking sanitizer. Immediately, the beauty parlour owner called the victim’s mother and duo took her to Nakshatra Hospital. The doctor immediately gave her first aid and sent her home as she was fine.

Monday morning, around 10:30 AM, victim again regained some health issues and was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, she died on the way.

The parents of the victim have filed a complaint and accordingly, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. While the victim’s family staged a protest in front of the accused beauty parlor.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 31st January 2024 9:31 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button