Telangana: Girls fare better than boys in SSC supplementary results

Hyderabad: The Telangana SSC board released the SSC Advanced Supplementary results on Friday. As per the results, girls outshined boys in the state.

The examinations were conducted from June 14 to 22, and the spot valuation took place from June 24 to 26. A total of 71,695 candidates registered for the examinations, out of which 66,732 candidates appeared. Among them, 53,777 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 80.59 percent.

The pass percentage for boys is 78.50 percent, while for girls it is 83.50 percent. Girls outperformed boys by securing a 5 percent higher pass percentage.

Siddipet District ranked first with a pass percentage of 99.47 percent, whereas Jagityal District ranked last with a pass percentage of 53.69 percent.

The results can be viewed on the official website of the Telangana SSC board (click here).