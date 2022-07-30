Telangana: GMC Nalgonda to hold walkin interviews for 13 vacancies

Hyderabad: The Government Medical College (GMC) in Nalgonda will hold walk-in interviews on August 1 to fill 13 senior faculty posts in various departments.

The 13 posts up for grabs include Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors on a contract basis for a period of one year. The interview will be conducted at the Collector’s complex, Nalgonda. There are two openings for professors in the department of Physiology and Pharmacology.

Eight Associate Professor positions with one each in Physiology, Community Medicine, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia and Radiology, three in General Medicine, and three posts of Assistant Professor in Physiology, Community Medicine and Radiology are up for grabs.

The monthly salary for professors will be Rs 1,90,000 and that of the associate professor will be Rs 1,50,000 and for Assistant Professor will draw Rs. 1,25,000. Interested candidates are required to submit their resumes before 10 AM on August 1. The interviews will commence at 11:00 AM on the same day. Candidates may access online application forms at the GMC Nalgonda website,