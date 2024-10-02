Telangana: GO 317 affected teachers protest at Gandhi Bhavan seeking justice

Hyderabad: The teachers working in government schools who were adversely affected by GO 317 tried protest outside the Congress office Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, demanding the state government to implement its poll promise of doing justice to the affected families.

The affected teachers came to Gandhi Bhavan from different districts along with their families including children. Some ‘Bathukammas’ were also brought by the teachers, as Wednesday was ‘Peddala Amavasya’ which marks the beginning of the nine-day Bathukamma festivities in the state.

Victims of #GO 317 have gathered outside #Gandhi Bhavan, squatting on the road to voice their grievances. With heavy police presence and traffic disruptions, they demand that #CM #Revanth Reddy act swiftly to resolve their issues. pic.twitter.com/zZf1HZP4qU — shinenewshyd (@shinenewshyd) October 2, 2024

They raised slogans “we want justice” and demanded chief minister A Revanth Reddy to resolve their issues and repeal GO 317 that was issued during the BRS goverment.

The teachers demanded that they be given posted as per their local status.

While the teachers were protesting, the police tried to convince them to leave the place, but the protesters didn’t listen. The police took some teachers into custody to break the protest and shifted them to nearby police stations, to be released later.

The previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had brought the controversial GO which allows the government to indiscriminately transfers employees and teachers.