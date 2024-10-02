Job fair in Hyderabad on Oct 5; IT, pharma jobs to be filled

Hyderabad: A Mega job fair in Hyderabad is scheduled for Saturday, October 5, from 7 am to 1 pm at Khaja Mansion, Masab Tank.

This “Telangana job fair” organised by Mannan Khan along with TWG International announced that numerous companies from sectors like pharma, healthcare, IT, education, and banking will be offering various roles.

Candidates are encouraged to attend the job fair and explore available opportunities, bringing multiple copies of their resume for ease.

The fair will feature a wide array of positions across industries such as IT, banking, logistics, software, nursing, automobiles, pharmacy, teaching, marketing, hotel management, sales, driving, digital marketing, civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering, accounts, as well as voice and non-voice jobs.

According to reports, some companies will also provide work-from-home options. Candidates with qualifications above SSC are eligible to participate, with preliminary interviews taking place on-site.

Entry is free for all the candidates. For more details, job seekers can contact 8374315052.

Earlier, On September 28 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) conducted a mega job fair in Hyderabad. The fair also provided work-from-home, jobs to unemployed persons in the city.

On September 23, Osmania University organised a job fair in collaboration with Hyderabad Mitra Agencies. Candidates who have passed ITI Diesel Mechanic, Diploma Mechanical, Degree, PG, B.Tech attended the job fair.