AIMIM to conduct job fair in Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is conducting a mega job fair in Hyderabad on Saturday, September 28.

The fair aims to provide non-it, work-from-home, jobs to unemployed persons in the city.

Both freshers and experienced candidates are eligible to participate in the fair. It will also provide work-from-home jobs for female candidates.

The job fair will be held at Khaja Mansion Convention Function Hall in Masab Tank, Hyderabad, between 9 am and 1 pm.

Interested candidates are welcome to visit the job fair and explore job opportunities. Candidates are advised to carry multiple copies of their resume while attending the fair.

The organisation claims that they have provided 17000 jobs so far. For further details, call (+91) 8374315052.