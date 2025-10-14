Telangana: ‘Godman’ held for abusing minor under pretext of ‘healing rituals’

Hyderabad: A self-styled godman was arrested in Telangana’s Adilabad district for allegedly “sexually abusing” a minor girl under the pretext of performing rituals to cure her illness, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused had convinced the girl’s family that he could “heal” her.

On October 9, he performed certain “rituals” near a river in Nirmal district. Two days later, on the night of October 11, he stayed at the family’s house in Adilabad town and claimed he needed to carry out “further rituals alone with the girl” for her complete recovery.

While the family waited in another room, he allegedly abused the minor and warned her not to reveal the incident, telling her that the act “would cure” her illness.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was subsequently arrested, and further investigation is underway, officials added.