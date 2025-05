Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has allocated Rs.2,654 crore to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the financial year 2025-26 under the head “Assistance to GHMC for Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI).”

As part of this, Budget Release Orders (BRO) have been issued for two quarters, covering up to September 2025. An amount of Rs. 1,327 crore has already been credited to the GHMC PD Account as of May 30, 2025.