Telangana govt sanctions Rs 1447 crores for 8 new medical colleges

Along with government medical colleges, the administrative sanction would cover the construction of hostel structures and other facilities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 16th September 2023 7:23 pm IST
Telangana govt sanctions 33 posts under Director of Public Health
Telangana State logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday sanctioned funds for the establishment of eight medical colleges in the state.

Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi on Saturday announced that a fund of Rs 1, 447 crores has been sanctioned for the establishment of new colleges, paving the way for setting up government medical colleges in all the districts.

Along with government medical colleges, the administrative sanction would cover the construction of hostel structures and other facilities.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: KCR inaugurates nine new govt medical colleges

The government medical colleges along with the sanctioned budget for construction include Government Medical College (GMC), Gadwal (Rs 183 crore), GMC, Narayanpet (Rs 180 crore), GMC, Mulugu (Rs. 180 crore), GMC, Narasampet (Rs 183 crore), GMC, Medak (Rs 180 crore), GMC, Yadadri (Rs 183 crore), GMC Maheswaram (Rs 176 crore) and an amount of Rs 182 crore sanctioned for the construction of Government Medical College at Qutbullapur.

With the aim of transforming Telangana into ‘Arogya Telangana’, nine medical colleges were virtually inaugurated recently by the chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, September 15.

The new eight colleges are expected to begin functioning in the academic year 2023-24.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 16th September 2023 7:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button