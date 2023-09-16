Telangana govt sanctions Rs 1447 crores for 8 new medical colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday sanctioned funds for the establishment of eight medical colleges in the state.

Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi on Saturday announced that a fund of Rs 1, 447 crores has been sanctioned for the establishment of new colleges, paving the way for setting up government medical colleges in all the districts.

Along with government medical colleges, the administrative sanction would cover the construction of hostel structures and other facilities.

The government medical colleges along with the sanctioned budget for construction include Government Medical College (GMC), Gadwal (Rs 183 crore), GMC, Narayanpet (Rs 180 crore), GMC, Mulugu (Rs. 180 crore), GMC, Narasampet (Rs 183 crore), GMC, Medak (Rs 180 crore), GMC, Yadadri (Rs 183 crore), GMC Maheswaram (Rs 176 crore) and an amount of Rs 182 crore sanctioned for the construction of Government Medical College at Qutbullapur.

With the aim of transforming Telangana into ‘Arogya Telangana’, nine medical colleges were virtually inaugurated recently by the chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, September 15.

The new eight colleges are expected to begin functioning in the academic year 2023-24.