Telangana government appoints new DGP

Hyderabad: The Telangana government appointed IPS officer Dr Jitender as the Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana, on Wednesday, July 10.

Dr Jitender is the first DGP appointed by the Congress government after coming to power in the state in December 2023.

IPS Ravi Gupta was appointed interim DGP in December last year, after the election commission suspended former Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for violating the Model Code of Conduct which was then in place.

Kumar, formerly the Hyderabad commissioner of police, was appointed DGP in December in a major reshuffle by the outgoing Telangana government of the BRS.

Also Read IPS Ravi Gupta appointed Telangana DGP

The former DGP Kumar along with state police nodal officers Sanjay Jain and Mahesh Bhagwat met Congress leader Revanth Reddy at his residence and presented him with a flower bouquet. He congratulated Reddy on winning the Telangana Assembly elections, 2023, while the counting was still underway.

IPS Ravi Gupta has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to the government.