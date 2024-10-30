Telangana government bans egg mayonnaise

The government of Telangana has banned the use of egg mayonnaise for one year with immediate effect until November 30, 2025. The government has prohibited the production, storage and sale of Mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs.

As per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public in the state of Telangana, Mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months.

Mayonnaise (or ‘Mayo’) is a thick, creamy sauce made by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice. It is commonly used as a side dish or dressing in sandwiches, salads, appetizers, snacks, shawarma and various dishes.

In 2023, Kerala became the first Indian state to ban the production and storage of mayonnaise made from raw eggs after laboratory tests revealed harmful microorganisms in samples taken from the market.

The ban will be reassessed after one year, based on public health outcomes and any further evidence of risks associated with raw egg mayo.

In increasing concerns over food safety in Telangana, one woman died and over 20 others were hospitalised reportedly after eating momos in Hyderabad.

The victims, who had consumed momos from a popular roadside food stall in the Nandi Nagar area of Banjara Hills, began experiencing severe symptoms soon after.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have launched a special inspection drive targeting momo stalls across the city.