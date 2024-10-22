Telangana govt considers ban on egg mayonnaise

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is considering a ban on egg mayonnaise, removing it from eateries and supermarkets as reported by TOI.

The ban is being considered due to multiple instances of food poisoning associated with the popular dip. Food safety officials have reportedly linked at least ten contamination cases in the state this year to egg-based mayonnaise.

The latest incident involved four individuals from Secunderabad who were hospitalized last week with acute diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming shawarma filled with mayonnaise.

If implemented, this ban would make egg mayonnaise the first food product prohibited in the state.

In 2023, Kerala became the first Indian state to ban the production and storage of mayonnaise made from raw eggs after laboratory tests revealed harmful microorganisms in samples taken from the market.

Food safety raids continue across Telangana

A task force team from the food safety department of Telangana conducted raids at a Kohinoor Dairy Products store located in Peerzadiguda of Medchal District.

The inspection team observed that the facility was in unhygienic condition and lacked proper documentation for both milk procurement and sales records. Additionally, the overall premises were deemed unhygienic, with no quality control lab or external testing facilities available. Medical records for food handlers were also missing, raising concerns about food safety.

Earlier, several shawarma joints in Hyderabad were raided including Mujtaba Grills in East Marredpally, Shasha Sahandar Shawarma, and Rolls on Wheels outlets near Paradise Metro Station, as well as Sync Shawarma near Secunderabad East Metro Station and Asian Chow Chinese.

The inspections further revealed multiple lapses in storage practices including lack of labelling and proper separation of raw materials, such as meat and paneer. Furthermore, several shawarma joints were found to be unclean during the inspections.