Food safety team raids dairy store in Telangana

Hyderabad: A task force team from the food safety department of Telangana conducted raids at a dairy store in Telangana.

The raids were conducted at the Kohinoor Dairy Products store located in Peerzadiguda of Medchal District.

The inspection team observed that the facility was in unhygienic condition and lacked proper documentation for both milk procurement and sales records. Additionally, the overall premises were deemed unhygienic, with no quality control lab or external testing facilities available. Medical records for food handlers were also missing, raising concerns about food safety.

The task force team from the food safety department of Telangana noted that the raw material storage area was found to be disorganized, with wet walls resembling a dump site. Further, food handlers had not received the necessary FOSTAC training, and the floor conditions were noted as slippery, lacking proper slopes for drainage.

The facility also failed to provide pest control certification, pollution control permission and FSSAI license. Statutory samples were collected during the inspection and sent for laboratory analysis.

In a similar inspection, a task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana has conducted raids at various dairy stores in Hyderabad.

The raids were conducted at stores located in the Koti area.

At Sri Murugan Ghee Stores, Sultan Bazar, the FSSAI license true copy was not displayed on the premises. In addition, the storeroom and packing area were found with broken windows, and they were not fitted with insect-proof screens.

During one of the raids by the food safety team at Mysore Ghee Stores, Sultan Bazaar, Hyderabad, packed food articles like dry fruits, butter, and ghee were found without proper labels. At Shree Mahalakshmi Kendra, Kutbiguda, Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were not available with the FBO.